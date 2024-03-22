2024 Saints Top 30 Visits Tracker

As the 2024 NFL Draft approaches, the New Orleans Saints and all 31 other NFL teams will be granted 30 visits with draft prospects where they could interview, perform medical examinations, and have meetings with the players.

Canal Street Chronicles will keep you updated on the Saints' top 30 visits in this live tracker.

Feel free to leave your thoughts on all the latest moves in the comment section below.

Top 30 Visits:

Michigan DE Marshawn Kneeland (Projected round 3)

New Hampshire RB Dylan Laube (Projected rounds 4-5)

Northern Iowa DT Khristian Boyd (Projected round 5)

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel