Saints to visit with Keon Coleman, per report

With the NFL Draft a month away, visits with potential prospects will start to ramp up for the New Orleans Saints.

NOF’s Nick Underhill announced that the Saints will be meeting with Florida State WR Keon Coleman leading up to the draft.

The Saints have set up a visit with Florida State WR Keon Coleman, per source. The Louisiana native is 6-foot-3 and had 11 touchdowns last season. Also returns punts.



Coleman, an Opelousas, Louisiana native, started his college career at Michigan State after shining at Opelousas Catholic. In two seasons with the Spartans, he had 65 catches (58 in 2022) for 848 yards (798 in 2022) and eight touchdowns (seven in 2022). He also appeared in six games for Tom Izzo’s Michigan State basketball team.

However, he transferred to Florida State for the 2023 season where he shined with Jordan Travis at quarterback. The shifty receiver caught 50 passes for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns in an offense where he was the second option.

At the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Coleman ran a 4.61 40 along with a 38” vertical jump. He’s currently being compared to Atlanta Falcons star receiver Drake London, a 1st round pick two years ago.

Coleman may not make it through the first round, so it’s possible that the Black and Gold trade back into the first round to grab him if they’re interested enough, but we’ll have to keep an eye on the situation as it plays out over the next few weeks.

