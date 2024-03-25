Saints players reveal new Fit Zone at Houma Junior High School

On Thursday, March 21st, New Orleans Saints players Blake Grupe, Lou Hedley and Nick Saldiveri joined Houma Junior High School's teachers and students to reveal the school’s new Fit Zone, which was donated by the team in partnership with UnitedHealthcare.

Take a look at Houma Jr. High’s brand new FitZone thanks to the help from @UHC and the extra assistance from @blakegrupe, Lou Hedley, and Nick Saldiveri! @SaintsinComm pic.twitter.com/XiUkNNC6p2 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 22, 2024

The players hung out with the students to show them how to properly use the new workout equipment, even going through a few drills with them at the end of the day.