 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saints players reveal new Fit Zone at Houma Junior High School

The equipment was donated by the team in partnership with UnitedHealthcare.

By Tina Howell
/ new
Jean Marie Jenkins/Saints

On Thursday, March 21st, New Orleans Saints players Blake Grupe, Lou Hedley and Nick Saldiveri joined Houma Junior High School's teachers and students to reveal the school’s new Fit Zone, which was donated by the team in partnership with UnitedHealthcare.

The players hung out with the students to show them how to properly use the new workout equipment, even going through a few drills with them at the end of the day.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...