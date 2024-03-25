Changes to NFL kickoff rules unanimously approved by committee

NFL Network insider, Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday that the NFL competition committee has unanimously approved a change to the NFL Hybrid Kickoff rule. The change will make touchbacks that go into the end zone come out to the 30-yard line rather than the 35-yard line. This change will be presented to the team owners for a vote on Monday.

The NFL competition committee met today and unanimously approved a tweak to the proposed NFL Hybrid Kickoff rule, making touchbacks that go into the end zone on the fly come out to the 30-yard line, rather than the 35, per source.



The changes are modeled after the XFL’s kickoff structure and is designed to reduce concussions and other major injuries from returns. The new kick off rules are just one part of some potential high-profile changes coming at the NFL annual owners meeting this week.

Stay tuned to Canal Street Chronicles as we keep you updated on all of this week’s developments coming out of the meetings.