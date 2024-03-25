 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Changes to NFL kickoff rules unanimously approved by committee

A small rule change was approved unanimously on Sunday to presented to the team owners for a vote on Monday morning.

By Lmv0521
Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NFL Network insider, Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday that the NFL competition committee has unanimously approved a change to the NFL Hybrid Kickoff rule. The change will make touchbacks that go into the end zone come out to the 30-yard line rather than the 35-yard line. This change will be presented to the team owners for a vote on Monday.

The changes are modeled after the XFL’s kickoff structure and is designed to reduce concussions and other major injuries from returns. The new kick off rules are just one part of some potential high-profile changes coming at the NFL annual owners meeting this week.

