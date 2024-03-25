 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, March 25: Can the Saints make more moves?

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

How can the Saints win the offseason?-Canal St Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints feel like they’re just starting out in the offseason. What other deals/moves can be made on Airline Dr?

Saints shouldn’t trade Lattimore-NewOrleans.Football

The Kansas City Chiefs traded their star cornerback and got a very low return for it. The Black and Gold should learn from that and hold on to what they have.

Two round mock draft-Saints Wire

What are some interesting moves you could see the Saints making? Here’s another mock draft showing who could be the newest additions.

