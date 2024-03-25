NFL Committee approves new third challenge rule

One of the new rule changes coming to the 2024/25 NFL season concerns challenges. Previously, NFL teams could get a third challenge if their two first challenges were successful. Now, teams only need to get one challenge correct to get that third challenge, per Tom Pelissero.

More rules changes approved, including a team getting a third challenge if one is successful. pic.twitter.com/n6VVm4dKXr — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 25, 2024

The Detroit Lions introduced the rule, and this could be a positive change. The original rule change was a good start, but it did not happen a lot, if at all. Now, because of the updated rule change, fans are going to see a lot more teams get that third challenge. Fans will also see more challenges occur because coaches throwing the red flag will have less risk behind it, in contrast to previous years.