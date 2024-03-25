New Orleans Saints salary cap update

Going into this offseason, the New Orleans Saints had by far the least amount of cap space available but after quite a few restructures and extensions, they found themselves with some spending money.

Since then, the Saints have signed multiple free agents, most notably Willie Gay and Chase Young. With those additions taken into account, the Saints now find themselves with $9.69M to work with for other free agents and rookies, per Katherine Terrell.

In this thread, Terrell breaks down all of the Saints new contracts, including newly signed Chase Young who was first reported to have a fully guaranteed deal, but it turns out that wasn’t the case.

Here’s a breakdown of the Saints new contracts via Terrell’s thread:

Chase Young

2024 cap hit: $3.397 million

2024 base salary: $2.7 million

He also has $7.99 million in per game bonuses that are treated as signing bonuses.

Willie Gay

2024 cap hit: $3 million

2024 base salary: $1.8 million

Oli Udoh

2024 cap hit: $2 million

2024 base salary: $1.75 million

Jonathan Abram

2024 cap hit: $1.065 million

2024 base salary: $1.125 million

Ugo Amadi

2024 cap hit: $1.152 million

2024 base salary: $1.125 million

Over the Cap has an NFL Draft resources page that gives you a rough idea how much money each team will spend on their rookies based on their current draft capital. They currently project the Saints to spend a tad over four million dollars on their rookies this year, which would be the 15th most in the league according to their numbers.

If those numbers are correct - which they are typically pretty close, though they don’t account for trades - the Saints would have about five million more dollars to spend on free agents this offseason.