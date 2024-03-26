Player Profile: Cedrick Wilson Jr.

The New Orleans Saints announced on Friday, March 15th, that they had reached a 2-year deal with wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr.

A free agent coming from the Miami Dolphins, Wilson has football in his blood. Cedrick’s father, Cedrick Wilson Sr. also played wide receiver in the NFL from 2001-2007 with the San Francisco 49ers and the Pittsburgh Steelers including the Super Bowl winning team of 2005.

Cedrick Wilson Jr. is from Memphis Tennessee where he played high school ball for White Station High School. His senior year, Wilson played quarterback for the White Station Stallions and let them to the 6A State semi-finals. After high school, Wilson went on to play for Coffeyville Community College until he transferred to Boise State and played two seasons for the Broncos. He was named first team All-Mountain West Conference as a senior after recording 139 receptions for 2,640 yards and 18 touchdowns in his 2 years as a Bronco.

After college, Wilson entered the 2018 draft where he was a 6-round pick for the Dallas Cowboys. He played from 2019-2021 with the Cowboys appearing in 38 total games. His most productive year to date was the 2021 season with the Cowboys where Wilson logged 45 receptions for 602 yards and 6 TDs. Wilson played the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Miami Dolphins where he played in 30 total games and logged a total of 34 receptions for 432 yards and 3 touchdowns. Wilson became a free agent at the end of the 2023 season and reached a 2-year agreement with the Saints for $5,750,000 including a $1,500,000 signing bonus, $2,850,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $2,875,000. In 2024, Wilson will earn a base salary of $1,350,000 and a signing bonus of $1,500,000, while carrying a cap hit of $1,850,000 and a dead cap value of $1,500,000. Wilson will be vying for a depth position at WR and will bring plenty for experience to the team.

Welcome to New Orleans, Cedrick!