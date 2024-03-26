 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What the L’Jarius Sneed trade means for Marshon Lattimore and the Saints

A lackluster return in a recent trade for CB L’Jarius Sneed makes retaining Lattimore more provident.

By Kyle Besson
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

There have been rumors floating around for a while now that the New Orleans Saints may be open to trading veteran cornerback Marshon Lattimore. With the recent trade of the Kansas City Chiefs sending cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans for a 2025 third-round pick and a 2024 seventh-round pick, the reward for a Lattimore trade is starting to look slim.

Lattimore, 27, is a 4x Pro Bowler and former Defensive Rookie of the Year winner and the expectation is if the Saints would trade the superstar corner away it would be at a high price. However, the recent trade market for elite veteran cornerbacks has been weak. Last year, the Los Angeles Rams traded away Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins for a depth piece at tight end and a year later third-round draft pick. The recent Chiefs-Titans trade saw the Super Bowl champions get a third-rounder in next season’s draft along with a seventh-rounder.

New Orleans has no problem paying their superstar cornerback high-end money and the trade talks only began after Lattimore finished the 2023 season on injured reserve and rumors surfaced that head coach Dennis Allen didn’t like that the cornerback didn't rush back from his injury, but with the lack of resources New Orleans would get back from a trade featuring their veteran corner, the team should look to mend the relationship and keep one of the core pieces to one of the top secondaries in the league.

