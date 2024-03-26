What the L’Jarius Sneed trade means for Marshon Lattimore and the Saints

There have been rumors floating around for a while now that the New Orleans Saints may be open to trading veteran cornerback Marshon Lattimore. With the recent trade of the Kansas City Chiefs sending cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans for a 2025 third-round pick and a 2024 seventh-round pick, the reward for a Lattimore trade is starting to look slim.

TRADE: Chiefs trading CB L’Jarius Sneed to the Titans for a 2025 3rd-round pick and a swap of 2024 7th-round picks. (via @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/k0ZfacIN4f — NFL (@NFL) March 23, 2024

Lattimore, 27, is a 4x Pro Bowler and former Defensive Rookie of the Year winner and the expectation is if the Saints would trade the superstar corner away it would be at a high price. However, the recent trade market for elite veteran cornerbacks has been weak. Last year, the Los Angeles Rams traded away Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins for a depth piece at tight end and a year later third-round draft pick. The recent Chiefs-Titans trade saw the Super Bowl champions get a third-rounder in next season’s draft along with a seventh-rounder.

BREAKING: Rams trade CB Jalen Ramsey to the Dolphins. Rams get a 2023 third-round pick and TE Hunter Long. (via @rapsheet, @tompelissero) pic.twitter.com/vDNyuevUo1 — NFL (@NFL) March 12, 2023

New Orleans has no problem paying their superstar cornerback high-end money and the trade talks only began after Lattimore finished the 2023 season on injured reserve and rumors surfaced that head coach Dennis Allen didn’t like that the cornerback didn't rush back from his injury, but with the lack of resources New Orleans would get back from a trade featuring their veteran corner, the team should look to mend the relationship and keep one of the core pieces to one of the top secondaries in the league.

