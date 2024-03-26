Fleur-de-Links, March 26: Rule changes coming to the NFL

New Kickoff Rule-Canal St Chronicles
Every team in the NFL, including the New Orleans Saints, have a new kickoff rule for the upcoming 2024 season. Read about it here.
Third Challenge Rule-CSC
Coaches will also have the opportunity for a third challenge during games.
Saints to visit with Keon Coleman-CSC
The former Louisiana high school standout and Florida State star will be on many teams’ radars late in the first round and into the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Mock Draft Monday-New Orleans Saints
To see what people have the Saints taking in the NFL Draft, you don’t have to go far. The Black and Gold have made it quite simple.
Give me Byron Murphy at 45 & Brock Bowers at 14 #Saints— ⚜️CashFlow Finessto (@WhoDatBoi_Mall) March 26, 2024
#Saints players reveal new Fit Zone at Houma Junior High School, which was donated by the team in partnership with @UHC - via @SaintsCSC— Tina Howell (@TinaHowellNOLA) March 25, 2024
LINK ⬇️ https://t.co/GlIZBJ3mql
The Draft is a month from today!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 25, 2024
A look at the #Saints current draft picks #SaintsDraft | @CoxComm pic.twitter.com/62yJ8OdKej
