Fleur-de-Links, March 26: Rule changes coming to the NFL

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images

New Kickoff Rule-Canal St Chronicles

Every team in the NFL, including the New Orleans Saints, have a new kickoff rule for the upcoming 2024 season. Read about it here.

Third Challenge Rule-CSC

Coaches will also have the opportunity for a third challenge during games.

Saints to visit with Keon Coleman-CSC

The former Louisiana high school standout and Florida State star will be on many teams’ radars late in the first round and into the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Mock Draft Monday-New Orleans Saints

To see what people have the Saints taking in the NFL Draft, you don’t have to go far. The Black and Gold have made it quite simple.

