Dennis Allen sheds light on Ryan Ramczyk’s injury

This week at the NFL owners meeting, team general managers and coaches have been speaking with various members of the media. This morning, New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen, addressed questions and near the end of the interview, he was asked about Ryan Ramczyk’s progress in dealing with the knee injury.

On the issue, Allen said, “At the combine a few weeks ago, I was feeling a lot better about it, and yet I don’t know that I’m seeing as much progress as I was hoping for”. He then said there is no need to overreact because there is a lot of time until the season. As Allen said, he was asked this same question a few weeks ago at the combine, and his answer there was very positive regarding Ryan Ramczyk’s knee. This knee injury has been a huge concern throughout the offseason, but now, because there is more doubt, the NFL Draft will be even more important.

The offensive line was already a top priority going into the NFL Draft, but now, it is by far number one. By drafting an offensive tackle, New Orleans will be able to help the team’s present and future success. Before today, if they draft a tackle, the prospect will be a backup to Ryan Ramczyk or battle for the left tackle spot. Now, there is potential that if a tackle prospect is drafted, that player will be starting. Some prospects who are able to fill the right tackle position are J.C. Latham, Taliese Fuaga, and Amarius Mims. A name that is missing from this list that fans are very familiar with is Penn State tackle Olu Fashanu. Although this prospect would be an amazing pick, Fashanu is primarily a left tackle. It is not beyond the realm of possibility that moving Fashanu to right tackle could work, but the Saints might want to go with the safer bet of drafting a player who is familiar with the right tackle position.