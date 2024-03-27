Loffredo’s 2024 Mock Draft 1.0

It’s mock draft season!

My first official New Orleans Saints mock draft of the year, one of my favorite things to do in the offseason and it’s at a great time as well. The combine just recently concluded and with free agency starting shortly it feels like the right time to get the first one in.

So before I start, I just want to highlight some needs for the team so that you guys understand the thought process of these picks. I will also provide a little explanation of each pick as well right underneath the selection.

With all that being said, let us begin...

Team needs:

OT/G

Edge

S

WR

Round 1: Pick 14 - Taliese Fuaga, OT Oregon State

Offensive tackle seems like the only option in the first round for the Saints now with the recent news on Ryan Ramczyk medical. Taking Fuaga here gives you an immediate option at either tackle spot and has all the tools to potentially become an above average starter day one. This selection feels right in all areas.

Round 2: Pick 45 - Braden Fiske, DT Florida State

Fiske is one the drafts biggest risers this year, starting out as a probable fourth round prospect, Fiske has shot up the draft boards with stellar pre-draft performances. With the need for some pass rush all along the Saints defensive line and the limited depth at defensive tackle, Fiske would immediately change the view of that position. His impressive hand usage and short area quickness would have interior offensive lineman’s head’s spinning trying to stop him and fellow defensive tackle Bryan Bresee. This would be a no brainer for me if he’s still available when they pick.

Round 3: Pick 90 (trade w/ Arizona) - Calen Bullock, S USC

Knowing the Saints will trade up at some point in this draft (only not kidding), coming up for a safety at this point in the draft seems just right. There aren’t many safeties that are ranked high this year in terms of being worthy of a top selection which makes this area the sweet spot for a potential starter at that position. Calen Bullock is a quick, rangy player with ball-hawking abilities. Although he needs some work as a run defender, his ability to cover ground and react to the quarterback trumps those deficiencies. He’s also had a lot of success in man coverage allowing him to potentially play down low in some of the team’s dime packages, adding value at that spot. The Saints desperately need another young safety in the fold moving forward, Bullock could for sure be that guy.

Round 5: Pick 144 (trade w/ Buffalo) - Jalen Coker, WR Holy Cross

Coker is someone that I believe is slept on a little bit in this draft. He isn’t going to wow you with speed or athleticism but he is as crafty as they come. Coker’s ability to win at the line and make contested catches, makes up for the lack of explosiveness in his game. The big question that many ask is whether he can translate this to the next level where athletes are now world-class. With that being said, I believe if placed in the right situation Coker can make some noise if given the opportunities.

Round 6: Pick 199 - Myles Cole, DE Texas Tech

I don’t get feeling that the Saints will add a defensive end early in this draft being that they have a lot of guys at that spot already, unless someone like Dallas Turner falls to them at 14. However, adding a late round guy with unique traits makes a lot of sense. Myles Cole out of Texas Tech is someone who I think is really intriguing. At 6’6 278 lbs, Cole is a mountain of a man. Running 4.67 40 to pair with some top jump numbers as well, really made up for his limited production in college. When it comes to him on the field, Cole does a great job of extending his arms forward and laterally keeping offensive lineman from engaging against the run. He also has the quickness to cut off blocks in order to make plays on the ball as well. Watching him move, reminded me a little bit of Carl Granderson. Not the twitchiest but can win with length and has enough speed to close space. Nonetheless, a potentially great developmental prospect the Saints can add.

Round 7: Pick 239 - Jawhar Jordan, RB Louisville