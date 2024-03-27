Saints projected 7.5 wins by DraftKings

Right before the draft each year, DraftKings sportsbook releases their NFL win totals for the upcoming season.

For the New Orleans Saints, their total isn’t far off from what they’ve done since Dennis Allen took over as head coach.

According to Sportsbook, the Saints are currently sitting at 7.5 wins.

You can take the over at -120 or the under at +100 according to the current odds.

There’s still a ton of factors that need to play out before training camp, such as Ryan Ramcyzk’s injury situation, draft picks, more free agency signings, and more.

11.5: BAL, KC, SF



10.5: ATL, BUF, CIN, DAL, DET, GB, MIA, PHI



9.5: HOU, NYJ



8.5: CHI, CLE, IND, JAX, LAC, LAR, PIT, TB



7.5: NO, SEA, WAS



6.5: AZ, LVR, MIN, NYG



5.5: DEN, TEN



4.5: CAR, NE



Some of the highlights were the Chiefs and 49ers, the two teams that played in Super Bowl XLVIII, at 11.5 wins while the two lowest, the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers, were slated at 4.5 for the season.

Do you think the Saints will be over 7.5 wins in 2024? Let us know your thoughts!

