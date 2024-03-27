Fleur-de-Links, March 27: Ryan Ramczyk’s injury outlook is concerning

The New Orleans Saints’ All-Pro left tackle has had some serious knee issues over the last couple of seasons. Could the injury prohibit him from returning to the field?

With teams being awarded a third challenge, could that open a path for the Saints to be more aggressive in those decisions?

The Saints’ all-time sack leader was not happy with the NFL’s decision to ban the hip-drop tackle despite the NFLPA being against the move.

While #Saints like to draft “best available” they have drafted to perceived areas of need:



2007 (Meachem)

2008 (Ellis)

2009 (Jenkins)

2017 (Lattimore)

2020 (Ruiz)



2024 could be drafting to need at OT ‍♂️

Ryan Ramczyk post surgery

Trevor Penning overall

Andrus Peat FA pic.twitter.com/43iA6AktF9 — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) March 26, 2024