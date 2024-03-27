 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, March 27: Ryan Ramczyk’s injury outlook is concerning

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
/ new
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Ramczyk’s Injury-Canal St Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints’ All-Pro left tackle has had some serious knee issues over the last couple of seasons. Could the injury prohibit him from returning to the field?

Dennis Allen may challenge more in 2024-Saints Wire

With teams being awarded a third challenge, could that open a path for the Saints to be more aggressive in those decisions?

Cam responds to hip-drop ban-CSC

The Saints’ all-time sack leader was not happy with the NFL’s decision to ban the hip-drop tackle despite the NFLPA being against the move.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...