QB Jayden Daniels honors teammate Greg Brooks Jr. at LSU Pro Day

LSU held their Pro Day in Baton Rouge today with numerous NFL coaches and scouts in attendance to get a good look at potential 2024 NFL draft candidates.

The most notable player participating was LSU QB and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels. While Daniels’ performance drew lots of positive attention, he stood out for another very impressive reason. Daniels wore a hoodie with the #3 honor of his fellow Tigers teammate Greg Brooks Jr., who was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer. Brooks underwent a surgery to remove the tumor and is currently in the process of recovering.

Jayden Daniels wore his teammate Greg Brooks’ number today when throwing. Brooks was diagnosed with brain cancer in the fall. Brian Kelly said that’s an example of who Daniels is, because he’s always thinking of his teammates. pic.twitter.com/aNLUeHT9wB — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) March 27, 2024

This is not the first time that Daniels has paid tribute to his teammate. During his acceptance speech after winning the Heisman, Daniels gave a special shoutout to Brooks saying, “I want to give a special thank you to Greg Brooks Jr. and his family. You gave me inspiration to continue on the journey of greatness, and to keep fighting.”

Several members of the New Orleans Saints staff were on hand at LSU today including Mickey Loomis, Khai Harley, Dennis Allen and Andrew Janocko.

