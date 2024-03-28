Saints Reacts Survey: What grade would you give the Saints in free agency so far?

Free agency has been in full effect for a few weeks now and while the New Orleans Saints started off $80M over the cap, in just a short period of time, they have managed to restructure several contracts, get under the cap as well as sign and re-sign a few needed players. Most notably, DE Chase Young, the former #2 overall NFL draft pick who was on several team’s radars. There are sure to be more moves made but as for now, we want to hear from you. What grade would you give the Saints so far in free agency?

