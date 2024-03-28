Fleur-de-Links, March 28: Saints projected to win 7.5 games

Saints projected at 7.5 wins-Canal St Chronicles
The New Orleans Saints, fresh off a 9-8 season, are projected to take a step back in 2024 according to the preseason win totals from DraftKings Sportsbook.
Mock Draft: NO goes OT-CSC
With the news about Ryan Ramczyk’s knee, the need for protection upfront becomes even more important for the future of the franchise.
Saints to upgrade cafeteria-NOLA.com
The Black and Gold will be upgrading their food facilities, but it had little to do with the team’s report card.
Demario Davis: 17.7 coverage snaps per reception allowed in 2023— PFF NO Saints (@PFF_Saints) March 27, 2024
1st among all LBs pic.twitter.com/G7c3US5tCM
My piss saints Twitter off mock draft... Took the playmaker in Bowers then traded future assets to trade back into the first to grab.... The DA all pro Dejean love this mock tho #WhoDat #Saints ⚜️⚜️⚜️ pic.twitter.com/aGwB173mpe— marik5591 (@marik5591) March 28, 2024
