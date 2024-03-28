 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, March 28: Saints projected to win 7.5 games

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
/ new
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Saints projected at 7.5 wins-Canal St Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints, fresh off a 9-8 season, are projected to take a step back in 2024 according to the preseason win totals from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mock Draft: NO goes OT-CSC

With the news about Ryan Ramczyk’s knee, the need for protection upfront becomes even more important for the future of the franchise.

Saints to upgrade cafeteria-NOLA.com

The Black and Gold will be upgrading their food facilities, but it had little to do with the team’s report card.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...