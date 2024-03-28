CSC Poll Results: Which remaining free agent would you like to see the Saints sign?

In this week’s CSC poll, we voters asked which of these remaining free agents would you like the New Orleans Saints to sign:

⚜️WEEKLY POLL QUESTION⚜️



Which of these remaining free agents would you like to see the #Saints sign? — Canal St. Chronicles (@SaintsCSC) March 26, 2024

After 366 votes, former Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons won with 50.3% of the vote. The Saints released starting safety Marcus Maye earlier this offseason leaving them thin at safety. Simmons is a 4-time second team All-Pro at safety and has 30 career interceptions. The Saints have the space to sign him now as they have finally got themselves below the cap. They would have to find a way to fit him with Tyrann Mathieu, as they both play free safety, but if you have a chance to sign a player as talented as Simmons you will make it work.

Coming in second with 20.5% of the vote is former Dolphins CB Xavien Howard. The Saints aren’t in need of a CB as much as a safety as they will be getting Marshon Lattimore back from injury and Paulson Adebo has broken out into a solid CB2. Howard would provide veteran depth at CB though so I wouldn’t be surprised if the Saints pursue him.

Hunter Renfrow, former Raider and teammate of Saints quarterback Derek Carr earned 19.9% of the vote. Renfrow has not been the same player the last two years as he was after breaking out in 2021, but perhaps a change of scenery and reuniting with Carr can reinvigorate his career.

What other players would you like to see the Saints pursue before the upcoming NFL Draft? Let us know in the comments below.

