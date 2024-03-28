Former Saints trainer Dean Kleinschmidt to receive Award of Excellence from Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former New Orleans Saints head athletic trainer Dean Kleinschmidt has been named as one of the 2024 recipients of the Awards of Excellence from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Kleinschmidt began his NFL career as an intern for the 1967 and 1968 Super Bowl champion Green Bay Packers. He came to the Saints in 1969 as the assistant athletic trainer. In 1971, at the age of 23, he was promoted to head athletic trainer, becoming the NFL’s youngest head athletic trainer in history. Kleinschmidt remained with the Saints until 2000. In 2002, he received the Joe Gemelli Fleur De Lis Award from the Saints Hall of Fame.

Kleinschmidt also spent time working with the Green Bay Packers, Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions, Indiana University, Manning Passing Academy, and Reese’s Senior Bowl. In 2015, he retired from the NFL.

Kleinschmidt is a member of five halls of fame including the Louisiana Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Fame, National Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Fame, Senior Bowl Hall of Fame and Southeastern Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Fame. In 2002, he earned the Tim Kerin Award for Excellence in athletic training by the National Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Fame.

The 2024 Award of Excellence honorees will be recognized on June 26th and 27th at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, OH.