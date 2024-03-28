Saints kicker Blake Grupe attends Ochsner Book Fair at Thurgood Marshall

On Tuesday, March 26th, New Orleans Saints kicker Blake Grupe, members of the Saints Cheer Krewe and Sir Saint attended the Ochsner Book Fair at Thurgood Marshall Middle School in New Orleans to help encourage the students to read.

.@blakegrupe spent yesterday morning at Thurgood Marshall for the @OchsnerHealth Book Fair to encourage kids to read! pic.twitter.com/Oil4Q2gNGb — New Orleans Saints Community (@SaintsinComm) March 27, 2024

Ochsner Health has collaborated with NOLA Public Schools, Scholastic Books and the Saints to support Orleans Parish public schools by hosting three student book fairs in March and April to promote the importance and joy of reading. Ochsner will donate 300 books per school, and each student will receive three books to take home at no cost to them or the school.

The other two events will be held on Thursday, April 4th at Lawrence Crocker Charter and Wednesday, April 24th at The NET East.

The book fairs are organized by Ochsner Health’s school partnership team and Scholastic Books. These events are a crucial part of Ochsner’s ongoing commitment to education. Increasing equitable access to high-quality learning and enhancing STEM literacy begins with a foundation in reading.

To learn more, please visit NOLA Public Schools