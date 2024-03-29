ESPN’s Matt Miller has Saints taking OT Taliese Fuaga with pick no. 14

To the likely approval of Derek Carr, ESPN’s Matt Miller thinks the New Orleans Saints will be adding another piece to its unstable offensive line.

Miller has the Saints taking Oregon State offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga in the first round with pick 14. Fuaga is the second-best offensive tackle in the draft behind Notre Dame’s Joe Alt, according to PFF.

Taliese Fuaga (OT3)



Good athleticism with natural leverage and strength to anchor against the bull rush. He also packs a violent initial punch that can stand up pass rushers. Best ability is in the run game. Wouldn't be against him playing guard. 1/3



There may not be a better pass-protector in the draft than 6’6, 334-pound Fuaga. Over his 25 starts at Oregon State, he has only allowed one sack. According to Miller, thanks to Fuaga’s mobility and agility, he could potentially transition to left tackle. He primarily played right tackle at Oregon State.

“The Trevor Penning experiment has not worked in New Orleans; he has started just six games over two seasons and allowed six sacks. So the Saints have to find a long-term left tackle. Fuaga, who started 25 games the past two years at right tackle while allowing just one sack, has the mobility and agility to make the transition to the left side. He is my OT3 in this class and No. 12 overall player on my board.” - Matt Miller, ESPN

The Saints’ offensive tackle room currently consists of Ryan Ramczyk, Trevor Penning, Landon Young, Olisaemeka Udoh. With Young and Udoh acting as deeper support pieces, there is plenty of pressure on Ramczyk and Penning to perform. Penning has struggled with health concerns but has allowed six sacks over the past two seasons. Ramczyk’s knee injury may sideline him into the 2024 season, according to head coach Dennis Allen.

If Fuaga is taken before pick 14 and the Saints are determined to draft a tackle, keep an eye out for JC Latham (Alabama), Trey Fautanu (Washington), Amarius Mims (Georgia) and Olumuyiwa Fashanu (Penn State). NFL Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah has the Saints taking Fashanu, which further illustrates the need for offensive tackle support on this team.