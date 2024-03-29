A recap of Dadrion Taylor-Demerson’s pro day

The first ever Big 12 pro day is being held from March 27th to March 31st. Today, defensive backs got their turn and Texas Tech safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson solidified his status as top-ten safety prospect.

DB Dadrion Taylor-Demerson continued to have a tremendous draft process.



1️⃣Crushed his senior season at @TexasTechFB



2️⃣Dominated during the @ShrineBowl week on field and in interviews



3️⃣Put on a show at the NFL Combine (led by his 4.42 forty)



4️⃣ Great workout today for scouts… pic.twitter.com/wptO2xLlWM — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) March 28, 2024

The month of March has been very good for Taylor-Demerson. His stock has very quickly risen, with him now projected to go in the late third/early fourth round NFL Draft pick. At the Big 12 combine, he had a 4.39 second short shuttle, seven second three-cone drill, and 18 bench press reps (the best among defensive backs). All of that only builds on his impressive showing at the combine earlier this month, where he posted the fastest 40-yard dash time among safeties - 4.41 seconds.

This past season, I was fortunate enough to work behind the camera during all of the home games for Texas Tech football. It was here that he first stood out to me, because he was somehow always involved in the plays. His athleticism can really be seen the moment he walks onto the field, you can’t help but take notice. This past season, Taylor-Denerson posted 72 total tackles, seven passes defended, four interceptions, and one sack.