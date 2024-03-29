Brian Thomas Jr. invited to Saints Local Pro Day

Every year, the New Orleans Saints holds their local pro day. NFL teams hold local pro days to better understand draft prospects. It is also very normal for colleges in proximity to an NFL team to have more invites than out-of-state colleges. This is true with the Saints’ local pro day, with 10 LSU prospects and 5 Tulane prospects being invited. One of the most interesting and exciting invites is LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., per John Hendrix.

LSU's Brian Thomas Jr. and Tulane's Michael Pratt will be among those at Saints Local Pro Day on Friday, I'm told. — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) March 29, 2024

Brian Thomas Jr. is one of the top WR prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, and for the Saints, he could be an amazing draft pick. Obviously, the offensive line is by far the biggest need. Still, Dennis Allen did mention during his interview at the NFL Owners Meeting that it is crucial for the Saints to get another pass catcher. Considering this, the Saints might want to draft Brian Thomas Jr. at pick 14 or trade up for him if he falls in the 1st round. The Saints could also trade back from pick 14 and draft Thomas Jr. at a later pick, but it would be very shocking if a trade back occurs. As I mentioned before, the Saints will need to be able to fix the holes on the offensive line, but if they select Brian Thomas Jr., it would still be an amazing pick.