NFL announces Saints offseason program dates

The NFL has announced today when all 32 clubs will begin their offseason training programs. The New Orleans Saints will kick off their OTA’s starting on April 15th.

OTA Offseason Workouts:

May 21st-23rd

May 28th-30th

June 3rd-6th

Rookie Mini Camp:

May 10th- 12th

Mandatory Minicamp:

June 11th-13th

Per the Collective Bargaining Agreement, each club’s official, voluntary nine-week offseason program is conducted in three phases:

Phase One: Consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two: Consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three: Consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

Clubs may hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players. This minicamp must occur during Phase Three of the offseason program. Each club may hold a rookie football development program for a period of seven weeks, which in 2024 may begin on May 13th.

Be sure to stay tuned to Canal Street Chronicles for all the latest news and information from the Saints 2024 OTA’s.