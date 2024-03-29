Saints announce 2024 training camp to be held at the University of California, Irvine

The New Orleans Saints have announced that the team’s 2024 Training Camp will be held at the University of California, Irvine. The schedule will be announced at a later date.

The team will practice at Crawford Field at UCI’s athletics complex, a 12-acre field large enough to accommodate five regulation football fields with access to medical and strength and conditioning facilities. From 2016-19 and 2021-23, the Los Angeles Rams utilized UCI’s fields and facilities for training camp.

In December, ground broke on a comprehensive one-year construction project to build a brand-new team cafeteria at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. The footprint required for the construction zone has temporarily reduced the space available for approximately 150 Saints coaches, players and staff.

Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis said, “Currently, Mrs. Benson and our organization have invested in the construction of a new cafeteria, that when completed, will be among the finest in the National Football League. The scope of this project makes it difficult to host training camp on-site in 2024, given the extensive needs for our team to prepare for the regular season. We appreciate the outstanding support we have received from our great fans at training camp. We are thankful to be able to come to an agreement with the University of California, Irvine to host training camp, providing us with exceptional fields and facilities that are critical to our football team receiving the necessary work in preparation for the 2024 season.”

This is not the first time the team has practiced in California. From 1967-69, they held training camp at Cal Western University in San Diego. In 2011, they spent a week of training camp in Oxnard, CA and most recently, from 2017-2019 and 2022-2023, the team conducted joint practices with the Los Angeles Chargers in Costa Mesa.

Stay tuned to Canal Street Chronicles as we keep you updated on all the latest information, including the training camp schedule once released.