Saints Reacts Results: What grade would you give the Saints in free agency so far?

Earlier this week, we asked our readers what grade they would give the New Orleans Saints in free agency so far? With 40% of the vote, fans said a “C”, followed by a “B” with 31% of the vote. Fans have been pretty satisfied about the moves the Saints have made so far and because it is still early on, one can assume that they are not done in free agency yet.

Over the Cap has the Saints with about $8.3M available and with some contract restructures that could still take place, that will leave plenty of money for New Orleans to add a few more free agents to their roster.

Who would you like to see them sign next? Let us know in the comments below.