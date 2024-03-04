New onside kick rules could be coming, per report

The NFL Competition Committee is discussing new rule changes that could go to a vote at the upcoming Annual League Meeting that will take place March 24th-27th. NFL Network Insider, Tom Pelissero, reported Sunday. In a change proposed by special teams’ coordinators, the NFL is considering a new rule that would only allow onside kicks to be used when a team is trailing in the fourth quarter and would require them to declare the onside attempt in advance. According to the report, if a team declares an onside attempt, they could be allowed to use an unbalanced (6x4) formation in order to increase recovery odds.

In 2023, only 5.2% of attempted onside kicks were recovered and of that, only two total surprise onside kicks due to run ups being banned. The idea behind the new rules is that it would increase the recovery chances which would also potentially increase the rate of late comebacks.

This rule change is still being finalized and would need to be approved by a vote of team owners. The NFL tasked special teams’ coordinators with amending the kickoff rules to increase the rate of returns while maintaining an acceptable injury rate in order to make the kickoff game exciting again. Special teams’ coordinators met on Saturday during the NFL Combine and according to Pelissero’s report, the onside kick changes are just one part of potential kickoff rule changes that would also include:

Setup zone: The kickoff and return teams would line up on the receiving team’s 40- and 35-yard lines, respectively, and not leave until the ball is touched or reaches the “target zone” (20-yard line to goal line).

Touchbacks: If the ball is kicked into the end zone, the receiving team gets it at the 35-yard line. If the ball is kicked into the target zone and rolls into the end zone, the receiving team possession would start at the 20-yard line.

In the 2023 season, only 22% of kickoffs were returned, and in Super Bowl LVIII all 13 kickoffs resulted in touchbacks.

