Fleur-de-Links, March 4: Broncos linked to Michael Thomas

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas linked to Denver-Mile High Huddle

The New Orleans Saints may not hang on to their former star receiver but their former coach may be the first to snag him in free agency.

Could the Saints get the #1 pick?-Canal St Chronicles

What would it take for the Black and Gold to move up to the top spot? Here’s a hypothetical look.

Florida Gators at the Combine-CSC

Rickey Pearsall leads a talented group from Gainesville into Indy. Who could make sense for the Saints?

Lattimore trade: new team has to pay-Saints Wire

If the Pro Bowl corner leaves New Orleans, whichever team is lucky to have him will have to pay a hefty price.

