Pre-free agency Saints Super Bowl odds

The New Orleans Saints are coming off the 2023 season which saw them finish with a justified 9-8 record. The up and down season saw them finish second in the NFC South with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and tied for the final wild card spot in the NFC with the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers. Losing out on the playoffs due to tie breaker, we saw the Saints miss out on the post season for the third consecutive season. While the Saints started the season off sluggish, they did turn it on to close out 2023 with wins in 4 of their last 5 games. With a roster that should mainly stay intact and a good close to last season what are the odds makers saying the Saints chances are to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in 2024?

According to Draft Kings the Saints’ current odds to take home the 2024 Super Bowl are +8000 tied with fellow NFC hopeful the Arizona Cardinals. Glass half full would say the Saints are tied for the 24th best odds to win the Super Bowl, glass half empty... they have the 8th longest odds. Not ideal to hear but there is still a long way to go this offseason. Salary cap issues, offensive coaching changes and the aging roster could all be on the mind of the odds makers while handing out these long odds. But hey, if you have more confidence in the Black and Gold to win it all this could be an opportunity to cash in as $100 will win you a cool $8000 which isn’t too shabby. If +8000 Super Bowl odds is a little too long for you, DraftKings also lists the New Orleans Saints at only +4000 to be NFC champions.

While it is very early in the offseason, it can be good to check in on what the outsiders are thinking of the Saints from a betting perspective. As of today, long shots, but that can quickly change as we get through roster cuts, contract restructures, free agency and the draft. A lot is still left to do be decided so while these are the current odds, there is a good possibility they change in the coming months. As New Orleans native Lil’ Wayne once said “the money don’t sleep, so Weezy can’t rest” so keep up on all things Saints here at CSC and when it all aligns and the time is right, place that wager and cash in.