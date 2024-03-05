Could the Saints use WR Troy Franklin?

Former Oregon Duck’s WR Troy Franklin was rated the toughest cover by several CBs yesterday. The comparison has been made between him and DeVonta Smith. During the NFL Scouting Combine, Franklin had a formal meeting with the Texans as part of his pre-draft process. He has also met with at least six teams with picks late in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft.

He told reporters in Indianapolis that he met with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys 49ers, Carolina Panthers and others.

When speaking about his game and how he plays, Franklin said, “I think I work really hard at my craft,” “I think I try to perfect it the most I can. I take pride in my release game, knowing the receiver as a whole. I think that helps me a lot.”

Despite him saying his meeting with the Texans went well, could he be a good fit with the New Orleans Saints? He could be a very effective paired WR on the opposite side of Olave, if the invitation is accepted to sit down mutually. We have all seen some of the cryptic tweets from Michael Thomas, hinting at a departure. So, the Saints have probably prepared for that. It was reported earlier this week that the Saints intend to designate WR Michael Thomas as a post June 1st cut in the coming weeks. So, who fits the bill? You can’t deny that Thomas was one of the premier slant route receivers but is it time for the next generation to emerge?

I think Franklin shows promise and could be a good look and addition to the Saints.

But what are your thoughts on Franklin and who do you think they should select after watching the combine coverage? Let us know in the comments below.