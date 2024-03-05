Hubbard’s 2024 Mock Draft: Saints find hidden value late in the draft

With the NFL Combine officially over, it’s about time for everyone to start releasing their new and improved mock drafts. There are a couple different sites you can use to create your own personal mock draft, but I’m using Pro Football Network’s mock draft simulator because it’s free for everyone.

I’m not making any trades, even though I’m sure the New Orleans Saints will be aggressive at some point. Whether that’s in the early rounds or the late rounds, I don’t know, but you know it’s nearly a guarantee that the Saints will trade up for their guy at some point.

With that said, let’s get right into my post-combine mock draft.

Round 1, Pick 14 - Brock Bowers, TE

Preferably, I would’ve liked to take either Olu Fashanu or Joe Alt with this pick, but both were off the board by the time the 14th pick came around. I also would’ve taken Dallas Turner had he been available, but the Jets scooped him up one pick prior.

Once we got to the Saints pick at 14, there were a few options. Obviously, Brock Bowers was available, but there were also guys such as Jared Verse and Chop Robinson - who was a combine standout - who were tempting, but I feel like it’s next to impossible to pass up on a talent like Bowers this late in the first round.

Bowers is an incredible athlete at the tight end position who has proven he can stretch the field. On top of that, he’s a solid run and pass blocker. Pairing him with Juwan Johnson would give the Saints quite the TE duo.

Round 2, Pick 45 - Chris Braswell, Edge

It’s no secret that the Saints need some bodies at the edge rusher position. With Cam Jordan falling off a bit and, outside of Carl Granderson, nobody could get consistent pressure last season, the Saints need to add a difference maker on the outside of their D-Line.

One guy who I really like, and think is going to be under-drafted in Chris Braswell. I think he flies a bit under the radar because he was teammates with Dallas Turner, but when you look at his numbers - 56 pressures, 33 hurries, eight sacks and a 18.2% pass rush win rate - he seems like a steal in the second round.

Round 5, Pick 149 - Justin Eboigbe, DL

Justin Eboigbe is the definition of experienced. He’s played five years at Alabama and has the ability to play anywhere on the defensive line, but I think the Saints would prefer him at defensive tackle.

In 2023, Eboigbe totaled 52 tackles, 30 pressures and seven sacks. It’s hard to find that type of production this late in the draft, especially someone who’s done it at the highest level of college football for five years.

Round 5, Pick 167 - Jalen Coker, WR

Want to talk about an underrated prospect? Let’s talk about Jalen Coker, WR from Holy Cross.

Coker stands at 6-foot-1, 208-pounds and is a freak athlete. He ran a 4.57 40-yard dash, which isn’t amazing, but he recorded a 42.5 inch vertical, which was tied for first among every player at the combine, and a 10’8” broad jump, which was tied for the 9th best among WR’s.

Not only is he a great athlete, but he’s had amazing production in his career. In his four collegiate seasons, Coker has 2,684 yards on 163 catches (16.5 average) and 31 touchdowns (26 of which came in the last two seasons).

He’s a sleeper wide receiver who I could see going a bit earlier than pick 167, but he fell to me in this mock draft, and I virtually sprinted to the podium to draft him.

Round 5, Pick 169 - Ray Davis, RB

Just two picks later, the Saints went out and got themselves another playmaker on offense, this time in the form of Kentucky RB, Ray Davis.

Davis is a fifth-year senior, but he has a surprisingly low amount of wear on his tires. In his career, he’s totaled 840 touches, which isn’t low by any means, but for a five-year running back, that’s not too bad.

In those 840 touches, Davis has recorded 4,388 yards (5.22 average) and 41 touchdowns. In 2023, he was the Wildcats main option in the backfield, and he posted career-highs in rushing yards (1,129), rushing touchdowns (14), receptions (33), receiving yards (323) and receiving touchdowns (7).

The Saints are going to need to add another running back to their roster soon as it’s becoming more and more apparent that Alvin Kamara’s time in NOLA is coming to a close within the next few years, and if you pair Davis with Kendre Miller, it could be a pretty good-looking backfield.

Round 5, Pick 174 - Dwight McGlothern, CB

There’s a lot of speculation around the future of Marshon Lattimore with the Saints, and that’s why I’m going out and drafting a corner who I think could develop into a starter, even though he’s a fifth rounder.

McGlothern weighs in at 6-foot-2, 185-pounds and ran a 4.47 40-yard dash. In 2023, McGlothern finished the season with 26 tackles (one miss), four pass breakups, three interceptions and allowed 48% of his targets to be caught for 132 yards while missing some time due to injury. In his last full season in 2022, he broke up 11 passes and picked off four while giving up a 48.5% completion percentage and 372 yards.

I think he could end up being a late round steal for whoever picks him up, and I’d be pretty excited if that team was the Saints.

Round 6, Pick 192 - Mason McCormick, OG

The Saints definitely need help on the offensive line, and with the way this draft has shaken out, they haven’t found that help until round six when they select Mason McCormick from SDSU.

McCormick graded out as the best athlete among the offensive lineman at the NFL Combine, earning a 93 athletic grade from the NFL website. He ran a 5.08 40-yard dash, recorded a 35.5 inch vertical and a 9’9” broad jump, both of which ranked in the top-four at his position. For a sixth-round pick, he has a lot of upside, and that’s all you can hope for once you get this late in the draft.

Round 6, Pick 207 - Joe Milton, QB

At this point in the draft, you’re taking best player available, and to me, that was Joe Milton. This kid oozes arm talent, and I would be surprised if makes it this far down the draft board. I don’t necessarily think he’s going to be a starting QB in the NFL, but I think he could be a quality backup/camp arm.

Round 7, Pick 230 - Evan Williams, S

With their final pick in the draft, I have the Saints selecting Evan Williams, safety from Oregon. He’s a five-year player who has a whole bunch of experience. Like Milton, I don’t know if he’s capable of becoming a starter, but he could be a good camp body/practice squad player.