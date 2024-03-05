 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saints met with Iowa CB Cooper DeJean, per report

The former Hawkeye is rated as top cornerback prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft.

By Carson Caulfield
/ new
NFL: FEB 29 Scouting Combine Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While rumors circulate around the future of star New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, the team appears to be taking action.

According to multiple sources within ChatSports, the Saints have shown interest and met with Iowa CB Cooper DeJean. Although recovering from a leg injury, DeJean made an appearance at the 2024 NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis last week.

DeJean played in ten games in 2023 before fracturing his fibula in mid-November and having surgery. He was a starter for two seasons on the formidable Hawkeye defense. Over the past two seasons, DeJean started in 23 games, made 82 solo tackles, 20 pass deflections, and seven interceptions.

The last time New Orleans drafted a first-round defensive back was none other than Marshon Lattimore in 2017.

With the talents of Lattimore, Adebo and Taylor, cornerback is probably not the biggest need in the first round. But keep close attention to the trade talks with Marshon Lattimore as the draft inches closer and closer.

According to NFL Draft Buzz, DeJean is currently the top cornerback prospect and no. 15 overall prospect in this year’s draft.

Poll

Should the Saints draft Cooper DeJean?

view results
  • 26%
    Yes
    (17 votes)
  • 34%
    No
    (22 votes)
  • 39%
    Maybe (Depending on Lattimore)
    (25 votes)
64 votes total Vote Now

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...