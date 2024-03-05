Saints met with Iowa CB Cooper DeJean, per report

While rumors circulate around the future of star New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, the team appears to be taking action.

According to multiple sources within ChatSports, the Saints have shown interest and met with Iowa CB Cooper DeJean. Although recovering from a leg injury, DeJean made an appearance at the 2024 NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis last week.

SOURCE: Iowa CB Cooper DeJean met with the Saints at the NFL Combine & there seems to be mutual interest



The 49ers, Seahawks, Eagles and Packers have also shown interest.



: @madshollon25 pic.twitter.com/AE4qy0XmbT — Trizzy Trace (@tracegirouard48) March 5, 2024

DeJean played in ten games in 2023 before fracturing his fibula in mid-November and having surgery. He was a starter for two seasons on the formidable Hawkeye defense. Over the past two seasons, DeJean started in 23 games, made 82 solo tackles, 20 pass deflections, and seven interceptions.

The last time New Orleans drafted a first-round defensive back was none other than Marshon Lattimore in 2017.

Iowa DB Cooper DeJean calmly covers the double move and gets the INT pic.twitter.com/9UTJblrDj5 — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) October 1, 2023

With the talents of Lattimore, Adebo and Taylor, cornerback is probably not the biggest need in the first round. But keep close attention to the trade talks with Marshon Lattimore as the draft inches closer and closer.

According to NFL Draft Buzz, DeJean is currently the top cornerback prospect and no. 15 overall prospect in this year’s draft.