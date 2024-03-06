Besson’s 2024 Mock Draft 2.0: Saints go DE Round 1

As the combine is wrapping up, draft season is getting closer. For my second mock draft of the off-season, I wanted to test going with an edge rusher in round one. For all of my mock drafts, I use mock draft simulators along with my knowledge of scouting to put together my mocks, the simulators are not always accurate nor am I.

Round 1 Pick 14 - DE Jared Verse, Florida State

The New Orleans Saints have missed on defensive linemen plenty of times in recent drafts. 2023’s NFL Draft first-round pick defensive tackle Bryan Bresee has a lot of promising upside and potential, but the team hasn’t seen much from their highly drafted D-Line outside of Bresee.

Florida State’s Jared Verse has been an intriguing recruit to NFL scouts with his excellent combination of strength and speed. In 2023, Verse racked up 23 tackles, 9 sacks, and a forced fumble. Verse was on a talented Seminoles defensive line that also featured potential Saints’ draftee Braden Fiske who accumulated 6 sacks of his own.

Round 2 Pick 45 - OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

Trevor Penning was drafted as a project player in 2022 but hasn't seen much play time in the league. Penning got the opportunity to start in 2023 and was instantly taken advantage of resulting in his benching later in the season.

BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia is an exceptional athlete landing himself on Bruce Feldman of The Athletic’s ‘Freaks List’. Suamataia can contribute instantly as a run blocker having the athletic ability to reach the second level quickly. Possesses good lateral ability and can maintain blocks from quicker edge rushers.

Round 4 Pick 149 - TE Theo Johnson, Penn State

The Saints have yet to find an explosive playmaker for them at the tight end position. Juwan Johnson has high upside but was disappointing for New Orleans in 2023.

Penn State’s Theo Johnson had a monster showing at the combine and earned an unofficial perfect RAS score. Johnson’s numbers weren't all impressive in college, but he became a red zone threat in 2023 catching seven touchdowns along with being a pretty good run blocker. Theo’s measurements, combine testing, and ability to be effective as a pass catcher and blocker make him a great candidate to take over the tight end position for New Orleans.

Round 5 Pick 167 - CB Elijah Jones, Boston College

Marshon Lattimore’s future with New Orleans is in question. Although head coach Dennis Allen has recently come out and reassured Lattimore’s spot on the team among trade rumors, things can change.

Boston College’s Elijah Jones has the measurements of an NFL cornerback along with running 4.44 time. Although not the most athletic, Jones is a smart corner and excels at reading the receiver across from him. Along with the typical high RAS score that the Saints like to draft, Jones could be a draft candidate for the New Orleans.

Round 5 Pick 169 - OC Beaux Limmer, Arkansas

New Orleans is likely to add multiple linemen in the draft due to uncertainty with current starters' futures.

Beaux Limmer has played every position on the interior line and has had a healthy career. Limmer’s bread and butter is pass protection and his high awareness allows him to pick up blitz at a high level. Although lackluster as a run blocker, specifically getting to the second level, the Saints could look to add Limmer as a depth piece to their offensive line room.

Round 5 Pick 174 - S Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

The Saints recently released veteran safety Marcus Maye. Maye, who has been with New Orleans since 2022, dealt with injury and a suspension in 2023 which allowed rookie Jordan Howden to prove himself as a starter.

Texas A&M safety Demani Richardson is a great candidate to add depth to the Saints' defense. Safeties Johnathan Abram and Lonnie Johnson Jr both performed well on the Saints’ roster but will be free agents in 2023. Richardson has lots of experience being a 5-year player as an Aggie. Richardson has great ball skills and is always looking to force a turnover.

Round 6 Pick 192 - DT Khristian Boyd, Northern Iowa

The Saints struggled rushing the passer in 2023, not only on the outside but didn't get much production out of their defensive tackles either. Khristian Boyd has experience as an edge rusher but could be a force to deal with as a defensive tackle. Boyd is incredibly strong and great at getting off blocks. Along with strength, Boyd ran a 5.10 40-yard dash at 317 pounds.

Round 6 Pick 201 - RB Carson Steele UCLA

For my second mock in a row, I have the Saints drafting Carson Steele. Other than being a perfect fit for the Saints passing their typical high RAS score rating, Steele can take over for veteran Jamaal Williams who underperformed for New Orleans in 2023.

Round 7 Pick 230 - WR Ryan Flournoy, SEMO

With the Saints wide receiver room mostly hitting free agency in 2024 the team will likely look to the draft for some depth. Ryan Flournoy out of Southeastern Missouri has lots of upside while a small floor. Flournoy tested really well at the combine. Flournoy’s biggest knock is the lack of over-the-top speed, and although not the fastest, he ran a 4.44 at the combine.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel