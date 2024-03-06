Prospects the Saints could target in round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft: post-combine

The NFL combine is complete, and the New Orleans Saints’ draft board is starting to take shape. There were a lot of prospects at the combine who shined and did things that we had never seen before, and the good thing for the Saints is the options at each of their picks are endless.

Offensive Tackle

In terms of needs, pick 14 and pick 45 are very interchangeable. What I mean by this is that one of these picks needs to be an offensive tackle, and one can be the best player available. If you pick a tackle at 14, you can go with the best available player at 45, and vice versa. Saying this, the main thing that the NFL Combine showed the world was that this is one of the best offensive tackle drafts ever. There is a high possibility that the Saints use pick 14 to draft an offensive tackle, and this is because of the amazing top-end talent in the draft. There are at least 5 tackles in the top 20 that could easily break into the top 10 picks, so if any of them are available at 14, then they are a must-draft.

Some offensive tackles that could be available at pick 14 are Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Taliese Fuaga, J.C. Latham, Amarius Mims, and Troy Fautanu. If each of these prospects had to be put into a tier list, Olumuyiwa Fashanu would be the top tier, Taliese Fuaga and J.C. Latham would be a tier under, and Amarius Mims and Troy Fautanu would be the last tier. With the first three prospects, if any of them are available at pick 14, then the Saints’ decision should be easy. J.C. Latham showed speed in his combined drills, and he proved that the worries about him were unwarranted. With the last tier, Amarius Mims had a great performance at the combine and could be a big riser on draft day. Troy Fautanu was looked at as a guard prospect because of his height, but after getting measured at the combine, teams are now able to look at him as a possible tackle prospect. Fautanu, now being looked at as a tackle and an amazing combine performance, could be the perfect combination for him to get drafted way higher than previously believed.

Edge rusher

Depending on free agency, the Saints could change their number one need from the offensive line and focus on the defensive side of the ball. If the edge rushing position is not fixed in free agency, then that will be the number one need at pick 14. Some players that could be available at pick 14 are Dallas Turner, Laiatu Latu, and Jared Verse. Each of these prospects had great performances at the NFL Combine, and each would immediately help the Saints fix their edge rush issues.

The 2024 NFL Draft is looking to have a lot of offense drafted in the first round. This would allow the defense to fall and could see all top-edge rush prospects be available at pick 14. Each prospect has their pros and cons, and it will depend on what traits the Saints will prioritize when drafting. Dallas Turner had an amazing combine and shows elite speed, Jared Verse shows amazing strength, And Laiatu Latu has some of the best pass rush moves a player can have.

Other Possible Players

Although the two positions that I have talked about are the favorites to be drafted at 14, there are some wild cards that the Saints can pick. Starting with the wide receiver group, Rome Odunze is the most likely wide receiver to be available at pick 14. There is a growing chance that the top three receivers get drafted in the top 10, but Rome is the most likely to drop. This would be an amazing pick by the Saints, and it would make the offense hit a whole other gear. Rome would fit into that third wide receiver slot and would be a contested catch receiver, with big play ability.

Another prospect that could be available at this pick is Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. Just like Odunze, Bowers can be the missing piece for the Saints offense. He can obviously play tight end, but he can also be that third receiver for the Saints. Bowers is also an amazing blocker and that will be very important for the Saints scheme.