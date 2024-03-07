Will the Saints be players in the first wave of free agency?

The start of free agency is right around the corner and while many teams will be looking to make splash moves within the first couple days, the Saints will likely be one of the teams that will sit out for a little bit.

Being that the New Orleans Saints cap situation is a little tough at the moment and the market not necessarily calling for them to be spending big, the team will likely keep their foot off the gas in free agency. Certainly there are players such as DE Danielle Hunter and DT Christian Wilkins that they could definitely make a push to go out and get, but the likelihood of this happening is pretty low. The team will likely make some bargain deals in the second and third wave of free agency, with maybe one minor splash signing somewhere in the mix. A guy that comes to mind in that minor splash area would be DE Leonard Floyd. Floyd will likely be finding his 4th team this off season and making the Saints that team makes some sense. Since 2020, Floyd’s sack totals have been 10.5, 9.5, 9 and 10.5. These numbers are exactly what the Saints need, a team that is in dire need of a pass rush. I don’t expect Floyd to command top dollar, as he’s 31 years old and is, like we said likely joining his 4th team in 2024. He’s not exactly the Saints prototypical defensive end but at this point, I don’t think it matters. The team needs to find guys who can rush the passer and be productive. Floyd could potentially give them just that.

Notable Pending Free Agent Edge Defenders



Josh Allen (JAX)

Brian Burns (CAR)

Danielle Hunter (MIN)

Shaq Barrett (TB)

Bryce Huff (NYJ)

Chase Young (SF)

Jonathan Greenard (HOU)

Jadeveon Clowney (BLT)

Za'Darius Smith (CLV)

Leonard Floyd (BUF)https://t.co/5fXTUNOXAq — Spotrac (@spotrac) February 27, 2024

Outside of a guy like Floyd, the Saints will likely fill the roster with rotational players and potential starters at positions such as safety, defensive tackle, offensive line and wide receiver. I don’t expect the team to break the bank in any of these areas unless they feel convicted on a guy. Most of these needs will be addressed in this year’s upcoming draft most likely, as they look to get younger as a team.

With that being said, anything can happen. The Saints always seem to surprise us in some form or fashion, but hey that’s why we love them!

Let us know who you think the Saints should target in free agency and who could potentially be a difference maker this upcoming season.