CSC Poll Results: Which of the fastest players at the NFL Combine would you want the Saints to draft?

In this week’s CSC poll question, we asked which of the players with the four fastest 40-yard dash times would you want the New Orleans Saints to select in this year's NFL Draft?

⚜️WEEKLY POLL QUESTION⚜️



Which of these players with the four fastest 40-yard dash times at the NFL Combine would you like to see the #Saints draft?

After 270 votes, the hometown product Brian Thomas. Jr. of LSU won with 55.9% of the vote. Thomas, Jr. ran a 4.33 40 at the combine, second among all wide receivers. He had a breakout year at LSU in 2023, catching 68 passes for 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns all while being the WR2 to Malik Nabers for LSU.

Coming in second with 24.8% of the vote was Texas’s Xavier Worthy, who broke the NFL Combine record by running a 4.21 40-yard dash. Corner backs Nate Wiggins of Clemson and Quinyon Mitchell of Toledo earned a combined 19.3% of the vote, signaling that we as fans are obviously not wanting to have to find a replacement for Marshon Lattimore.

Thomas, Jr. will definitely be available for the Saints at 14, who may even be able to trade back into the 20s if they are targeting the LSU product. Receiver is much more of a need for New Orleans especially if Michael Thomas is let go. The Saints remaining receivers in Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed both have very good speed, but Thomas being 4 inches taller than both Olave and Shaheed could make him a difference maker even when paired with two similarly quick players on the outside.

