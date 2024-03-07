Fleur-de-Links, March 7: Mock draft season is in full swing

Saints reworking Mathieu contract-Yahoo Sports
The New Orleans Saints are still working their salary cap magic and have now worked with a Louisiana native to restructure his contract.
Kyle’s Mock Draft 2.0-Canal St Chronicles
Our very own Kyle Besson brings you his second Mock Draft as he has New Orleans upgrading at defensive end this April in the Motor City.
Alontae Taylor sets the record straight about his position-Who Dat Dish
Is he a boundary corner? He is better off in the slot? What about safety? The third-year player out of Tennessee has something to say about where he’ll play.
Despite a list of needs, a few national analysts agree which position #Saints will focus on early in the #NFLDraft -via @SaintsNews
