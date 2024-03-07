 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, March 7: Mock draft season is in full swing

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

Saints reworking Mathieu contract-Yahoo Sports

The New Orleans Saints are still working their salary cap magic and have now worked with a Louisiana native to restructure his contract.

Kyle’s Mock Draft 2.0-Canal St Chronicles

Our very own Kyle Besson brings you his second Mock Draft as he has New Orleans upgrading at defensive end this April in the Motor City.

Alontae Taylor sets the record straight about his position-Who Dat Dish

Is he a boundary corner? He is better off in the slot? What about safety? The third-year player out of Tennessee has something to say about where he’ll play.

