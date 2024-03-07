Saints DE Cam Jordan surprises Dillard University students with new Microsoft Surface laptops

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan surprised students at Dillard University in New Orleans with the gift of new Microsoft Surface laptops.

A look back with @camjordan94 visiting @du1869 students to celebrate @surface donating new Surface Laptop Go 2s to their STEM program in partnership with @STEMNOLA in order to continue creating new opportunities for all! pic.twitter.com/GjePnzGfXH — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 6, 2024

Dillard University recently hosted a STEM event in collaboration with Microsoft and the NFL, where students participated in an interactive “Introduction to Generative Artificial Intelligence” course by STEM NOLA. Jordan made a surprise appearance and interacted with the students. As part of the event, 50 students were given brand-new Microsoft Surface Laptops Go 3’s.

When communities and education join forces, students thrive! On Tuesday, February 20, STEM NOLA teamed up with @Microsoft, the @NFL and @du1869 to present an Introduction to Generative AI to 50 students at Dillard University. pic.twitter.com/HR4L6W7WHr — STEM NOLA (@STEMNOLA) February 22, 2024

STEM NOLA is a non-profit organization in New Orleans committed to serving all children of the community regardless of socioeconomic status. Their mission is to grow, engage, expose and inspire future Innovators, creators, makers and entrepreneurs.

To learn more, go to Home - STEM NOLA