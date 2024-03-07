 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints DE Cam Jordan surprises Dillard University students with new Microsoft Surface laptops

50 students participating in the university’s STEM program received new laptops.

By Tina Howell
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan surprised students at Dillard University in New Orleans with the gift of new Microsoft Surface laptops.

Dillard University recently hosted a STEM event in collaboration with Microsoft and the NFL, where students participated in an interactive “Introduction to Generative Artificial Intelligence” course by STEM NOLA. Jordan made a surprise appearance and interacted with the students. As part of the event, 50 students were given brand-new Microsoft Surface Laptops Go 3’s.

STEM NOLA is a non-profit organization in New Orleans committed to serving all children of the community regardless of socioeconomic status. Their mission is to grow, engage, expose and inspire future Innovators, creators, makers and entrepreneurs.

