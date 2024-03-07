Saints to release WR Michael Thomas, per report

Per a report from Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, the New Orleans Saints will release WR Michael Thomas.

#BREAKING: The Saints are planning on releasing Michael Thomas, per @JeffDuncan_ pic.twitter.com/vUWTgFabVv — FOX 8 New Orleans (@FOX8NOLA) March 7, 2024

Thomas is expected to be released by the team prior to the start of the league year, which begins on Wednesday, March 13th.

Thomas was drafted by the Saints in 2016 in the 2nd round of the NFL Draft.

He signed a 5-year, $96 million contract extension in 2019 and then went on to set an NFL record that season with 149 receptions for 1,725 yards and 9 touchdowns. He was named to the Pro-Bowl, earned First Team All-Pro honors and was named the AP Offensive Player of the Year award, becoming just the second Saints player in franchise history to earn that honor. He was also the first wide receiver to win the award since Jerry Rice in 1993.

Unfortunately, during the 2020 season, Thomas sustained an ankle injury that required offseason surgery. Then a setback in his recovery caused him to sit out the entire 2021 season. He returned in 2022, but has been plagued with injures since, suffering a foot injury in 2022 and a knee injury in 2023. There have been lingering questions about the future of Thomas in New Orleans for months and it appears that we now have an answer.

Stay tuned to Canal Street Chronicles for more on this developing situation.