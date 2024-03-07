Saints re-sign safety Tyrann Mathieu to a two-year deal

This has been an absolutely insane week for safeties around the NFL. We’ve seen multiple big names such as Justin Simmons, Jamal Adams, Jordan Poyer, Kevin Byard, Quandre Diggs and many other released from their respective teams,

However, there is at least one former All-Pro safety who got a brand-new deal, and that would be New Orleans Saints safety, Tyrann Mathieu.

Tyrann Mathieu's new deal lowers his 2024 cap number from $12 million to about $5.5 million, per source. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 7, 2024

In a deal first reported by Nick Underhill with New Orleans Football, Mathieu will stay with his hometown team for at least two more seasons. The deal is reportedly worth 13-million dollars over two-years, which makes him the 13th highest paid safety in the league.

Mathieu first signed with the Saints back in 2022, when he inked a three-year, 33-million-dollar contract. Since then, the New Orleans native has been the Saints starting safety, and while he hasn’t played to the level that he used to play at, he’s been pretty solid on the back end.

In coverage, Mathieu has been as good as he’s ever been, allowing a total of 468 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions over the last two seasons. He’s also earned an 87.9 and 87.4 coverage grade the last two seasons, which are his second and third highest of his career.

While his coverage has been much better, his tackling numbers have dipped a bit. He’s recorded 88 and 80 tackles over the last two years, but he’s been credited with 18 misses over that span.

The former LSU standout has been a fan favorite since he came back home two-years ago, and it looks like he’ll be staying put in New Orleans for the foreseeable future on a pretty team-friendly deal.