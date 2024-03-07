Saints sign FB Zander Horvath

The New Orleans Saints have announced that they signed fullback Zander Horvath.

Saints signed fullback Zander Horvath — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 7, 2024

Horvath is from Mishawaka, Indiana and attended Purdue, where he was a first-team Pro Football Journal All-Rookie selection at the fullback position. Horvath was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played 15 regular season games with two starts where he caught five passes for eight yards and two touchdowns for the Chargers. In 2023, he spent time on the Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad.