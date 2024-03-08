Saints QB Jameis Winston hosts a private screening of “Arthur the King”

On Wednesday night, New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston hosted a private screening of the new Mark Wahlberg film, “Arthur the King” for over 100 young men from Son of a Saint as well as Junior Zulu’s and families of military veterans at AMC Theatres Clearview in Metairie.

.@Jaboowins with his foundation @JW3DreamForever hosted over 100 kids at @AMCTheatres to screen Arthur the King



https://t.co/G70Ah12Oa6 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 7, 2024

Arthur the King is an inspirational film about an adventure racer (Wahlberg) who adopts a stray dog named Arthur to join him in an epic endurance race. The film is based on the 2016 book “Arthur - The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home” by Mikael Lindnord. The film will be released nationwide on March 15th. Winston told the group prior to the screening, “On a team, you got to have your teammates back.”

Wednesday night at @AMCTheatres Clearview #Saints QB @Jaboowins hosted a private screening for over 100 young men from @sonofasaintorg, Junior Zulus @ZuluSAP1909 and military veterans families to see new the @markwahlberg film "Arthur The King" pic.twitter.com/qBbgbUYom1 — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) March 7, 2024

The screening was in partnership with his Dream Forever Foundation. Jameis’ vision is to instill life fundamentals, such as perseverance, teamwork, work ethic and discipline and the power to achieve in dreams in the kids his foundation helps. The purpose of his foundation is to have a positive impact on the lives of financially disadvantaged children by providing encouragement, opportunities, and resources which enable the discovery, development, and eventually the achievement of their dreams.

