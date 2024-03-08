 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saints QB Jameis Winston hosts a private screening of “Arthur the King”

Over 100 young men from Son of Saint, Young Zulu’s and families of military veterans attended the event at AMC Theatres in Metairie.

By Tina Howell
/ new
Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images

On Wednesday night, New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston hosted a private screening of the new Mark Wahlberg film, “Arthur the King” for over 100 young men from Son of a Saint as well as Junior Zulu’s and families of military veterans at AMC Theatres Clearview in Metairie.

Arthur the King is an inspirational film about an adventure racer (Wahlberg) who adopts a stray dog named Arthur to join him in an epic endurance race. The film is based on the 2016 book “Arthur - The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home” by Mikael Lindnord. The film will be released nationwide on March 15th. Winston told the group prior to the screening, “On a team, you got to have your teammates back.”

The screening was in partnership with his Dream Forever Foundation. Jameis’ vision is to instill life fundamentals, such as perseverance, teamwork, work ethic and discipline and the power to achieve in dreams in the kids his foundation helps. The purpose of his foundation is to have a positive impact on the lives of financially disadvantaged children by providing encouragement, opportunities, and resources which enable the discovery, development, and eventually the achievement of their dreams.

To learn more, go to Jameis Winston’s Dream Forever Foundation

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...