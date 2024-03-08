 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, March 8: Saints to part ways with Michael Thomas

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
/ new
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Saints to release Michael Thomas, per reports-ESPN Southwest Louisiana

The New Orleans Saints will be moving on from one of their franchise leaders at the wide receiver position.

Saints resign Tyrann Mathieu-Canal St Chronicles

The former LSU star and Super Bowl champ has said he wants to finish his career in his hometown. It now appears he’ll be able to do so.

Thomas unloads on reports-Fox News

Following the report that the Black and Gold were moving on, Thomas didn’t hold back on his social media pages.

Saints sign Zander Horvath-CSC

In a league where fullbacks are rarely used now, the Saints felt like they needed to add one heading into draft season.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...