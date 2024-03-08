Saints awarded three compensatory picks in the 2024 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints have officially been awarded their 2024 compensatory picks for the upcoming NFL Draft. The team has been awarded three 5th round selections, picks 167, 169 and 174. Initially there was a possibility of the team getting a 4th round selection instead of one of their 5th round choices but it looks like they’ll have to wait just a little later to pick after day two of the draft.

How did they get these selections?

The team lost multiple key free agents last offseason prior to the May 1st compensatory pick deadline. Players like Marcus Davenport, David Onyemata, Kaden Elliss and Andy Dalton all contributed to this being that they were signed earlier in the offseason.

The Saints now have a total of nine selections (at the moment) for this years draft. Here’s all of them listed.

1st - #14

2nd - #45 (via Denver)

5th - #149



5th - #167 (compensatory)

5th - #169 (compensatory)

5th - #174 (compensatory)

6th - #192

6th - #201 (via Philly)

7th - #230 (via Denver)