Drew Brees and Walk On’s awarding scholarships to 13 walk-on college athletes in honor of Jason Kelce’s retirement

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees may be retired but he is still making an impact in the football community. In honor of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce who retired earlier this week after playing 13 seasons in the NFL, Brees announced that Walk’s-On will be awarding scholarships to 13 college athletes around the country who are walk-ons.

Brees, who is the co-owner of Walk-On’s Bistreaux made the announcement on his Instagram account.

Jason Kelce started his college football career at the University of Cincinnati as a walk-on running back, before moving to fullback then center. He was drafted by the Eagles in 2011 and played his entire NFL career in Philadelphia. During his 13 seasons with the Eagles, Kelce was selected to the Pro Bowl 7 times, First-team All-Pro 6 times and won Super Bowl LII in 2017.

Brees said in a statement, “These scholarships represent more than just financial aid. They’re a salute to the relentless spirit and unwavering dedication that drives athletes to excel, mirroring the qualities that Jason Kelce showcased throughout his career. With this initiative, your inspirational spirit will continue to guide and motivate future generations. Thank you and here’s to the spirit of the walk-on.”