Bauer’s favorite day three draft prospects

With the NFL draft coming up next month, I’ve been deep diving into potential prospects. Specifically, I’ve been looking at who we could get on day three because the New Orleans Saints currently have seven picks then. Below are six of the more notable players that I think they should be looking at, in order of when I think they’ll be available.

Fourth Round

Brandon Coleman, Offensive Tackle, TCU

If you saw my second mock draft for the Saints, you would already know that I think Brandon Coleman is a great fit for the team. The amount of experience he has on the left side of the offensive line (2,178 snaps) should put him on the Saint’s radar. Additionally, only during three of the 2,178 snaps did Coleman give up a sack. His draft stock is rising, and I don’t think the Saints will be able to get him late in the fifth round anymore, so if New Orleans wants him, they might have to sneak into round four.

Fifth Round

Kitan Oladapo, Safety, Oregon State

Kitan Oladapo is a tackling machine which can make him a very valuable depth piece for the Saints. That’s exactly what the team needs as well, because there is a concerning lack of depth there at the moment. In 2023, he had 73 total tackles, which is better than some of the top-rated safeties for this year. One last thing I love about Oladapo is his incredible tenacity, he just absolutely follows through every play.

Walter Rouse, Offensive Tackle, Oklahoma

The main thing that attracts me to Walter Rouse is the fact that he allowed zero sacks in the 2023 season, his first at Oklahoma (the previous four at Stanford). This past season was probably his best yet because beyond the goose egg, he also only gave up two quarterback hits, four quarterback hurries, and improved his run blocking. He would thrive in the Crescent City because of his good pass-block ability and the promise he’s shown in his run-blocking.

Sixth Round

Cedric Johnson, Edge, Ole Miss

Cedric Johnson can be a force off the edge. It’s what he’s used to, as around 80% of his snaps came from outside the offensive tackle. What gets me the most amped up about him however is his ability to get to scrambling quarterbacks. He might’ve only gotten 5.5 sacks in 2023, but he also had 40 tackles and 26 quarterback hurries. Johnson should be available in round six, from what I’ve seen.

Cornelius Johnson, Wide Receiver, Michigan

Cornelius Johnson might be the player I want the most on this list, and that’s probably because he reminds me of Michael Thomas. He stands at 6’3’’ and weighs 212 pounds, which are the exact measurements listed for Thomas on the NFL’s website. However, it’s not just his measurements that are similar, but also the way he plays the game. When watching his film, he was excelling in contested catches and was a strong, but not fast runner. From what I’ve seen, Johnson should be available in the sixth round.

Seventh Round

Dominique Hampton, Safety, Washington

Dominique Hampton would be a good addition to the New Orleans Saints because of the physicality at which he plays. If you’re watching his highlight reel, you’ll see multiple instances where he wrecks his opponent. This past season would be his best, and he gathered 108 total tackles and two interceptions including the postseason. If you exclude the college football playoffs, he had 88 total tackles and two interceptions.