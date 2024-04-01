Jimmy Graham says thank you to New Orleans

On Friday, tight end Jimmy Graham wrote a lengthy, heartfelt message on his Instagram account giving thanks to the Saints, fans and the city of New Orleans. He stopped short of saying he was retiring but said he was unsure of what his future holds.

Graham’s post read: “Things ended rather quickly after the season. I didn’t have time to speak to the media and express my gratitude and heart for what New Orleans has meant to me. Thank you for taking a chance on a kid who many didn’t believe could do it. In that jersey I have everything I had every day. I wish our time had been many more years but I’m grateful for every snap I was given.”

After a video clip of his highlights in New Orleans, Graham continued his message:

New Orleans,

As I take a moment to reflect on the incredible journey we’ve embarked on together, I’m filled with an overwhelming sense of gratitude and pride. Fourteen years ago, this city, its passionate fans, dedicated coaches and my incredibly talented teammates welcomed me with open arms, believing in a young player’s potential to contribute to the storied legacy of the New Orleans Saints. The belief has been the bedrock of my career, and for that, I am eternally grateful.

To the city of New Orleans, there are no words to fully express my appreciation for your unwavering support. Playing for this city was an honor that transcended the game of football. It was never just about the sport or a paycheck; it was about being part of a community that breathes and lives for football, a community that finds joy, solace and unity in the game. Every time I stepped onto the field, it was with the intention of bringing joy and victories to a city that holds football dearer than life itself.

To the incredible fans, your energy and love for the game have been my motivation. Your cheers, faith and spirit have been the soundtrack of my career. I hope that in some way, I have been able to bring you joy and pride, just as you have brought me inspiration and success.

To the coaches who have guided me, your wisdom, patience and belief in my abilities have shaped me into the player and person I am today. Your dedication to excellence and growth, both on and off the field, has been instrumental in my journey. I am deeply thankful for every lesson, every challenge, and every opportunity you’ve provided me.

And to my teammates, my brothers in arms, thank you for your camaraderie, your support, and the countless memories we’ve created together. The bonds we’ve formed through victories and defeats have been the highlight of my career. Your talent, resilience and dedication have not only driven us to success but have also made this journey one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life.

As I look back, I am filled with pride for what we’ve accomplished together. The city of New Orleans and the Saints organization have given me more than I could ever ask for. I hope I’ve been able to contribute to that legacy in some way.

Thank you, New Orleans, for believing in me. Thank you for the memories, the love, and the incredible journey. Playing for this city and for you, the fans, has been the honor of a lifetime... unsure of what the future holds for myself but I am incredibly thankful for the opportunity to wear #80 again and find the end zone in the only home I know.

With all my heart, Jimmy Graham

The Saints drafted Graham in the 3rd round of the 2010 NFL Draft. After 5 seasons in New Orleans, he went on to play with the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears before coming back to New Orleans last season. In his 13-year career, Graham was selected to the Pro -Bowl five times. In 2013, he was named to the All-Pro first team and was the NFL’s leader in receiving touchdowns.

While he may not know what comes next, the sky is the limit literally for Jimmy Graham.

Thank you for the memories and we wish you the best of success in your next journey.