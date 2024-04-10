How well have the Saints drafted in the first round in recent years?

The New Orleans Saints have had a shaky record in the first round in recent drafts. They’ve added players who have made an immediate impact but also drafted guys who would barely see playing time with the team. Here is a review of the Saints’ recent NFL Draft history in the first-round.

2023 - Bryan Bresee

The Saints acquired the 29th overall pick in 2023 via a trade with the Denver Broncos for the rights to former head coach Sean Payton. New Orleans would draft DT Bryan Bresee out of Clemson despite the team having a bad track record with defensive linemen in the first round. Bresee had a promising rookie season recording the second most sacks for the team. The former Clemson stand-out has a promising future with the elite Saints defense and has been a breath of fresh air compared to the team’s recent luck with first-round defensive linemen.

2022 - Chris Olave and Trevor Penning

The Saints executed a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles on draft night to obtain the 16th and 19th overall picks. New Orleans' first selection was wide receiver Chris Olave. In two seasons, Olave has led the team in receiving accumulating over 1,000 yards each season. The young receiver out of Ohio State has been nothing short of a star for the offense and looks to be the team’s #1 receiver for the foreseeable future.

OL Trevor Penning’s situation is the complete opposite of Olave’s. Penning didn't receive much playing time during his rookie year and was considered a project player from the moment he was drafted. Penning was given the opportunity to start at left tackle to begin the 2023 season but quickly lost his starting role due to poor play. The Saints traded what ended up being a top 10 pick in 2023 to receive the draft ammunition to select both Olave and Penning in the 2022 draft, but Penning’s poor play and the value given up has led to Penning being labeled a bust in only two seasons.

2021 - Payton Turner

From the moment DE Payton Turner was drafted the selection was questioned. Turner was viewed as a reach as he was projected as a late second-round selection. In his three seasons with the Saints, Turner appeared in 15 games and earned just 3 sacks. Turner’s health issues and lack of production just 3 drafts after New Orleans drafted DE Marcus Davenport who suffered the same issues has left a bad taste in fans' mouths.

2020 - Cesar Ruiz

Cesar Ruiz had a rough start to his career. Ruiz played as a center at Michigan but was put as a guard with New Orleans and struggled. After Ruiz’s lackluster beginning to his career, he would turn things around in his third season and eventually earn a four-year extension in 2023. Along with the rest of the Saints' offensive line, the former Michigan center struggled during the 2023 season and has questions surrounding the young offensive lineman.

2018 - Marcus Davenport

The Saints traded up in the 2018 draft to select DE Marcus Davenport out of UTSA with the 14th overall pick. Davenport spent five seasons with the Saints, failing to play a full season with the team. Davenport signed with the Minnesota Vikings during the 2023 offseason and appeared in four games, accumulating two sacks. Davenport has shown flashes of potential throughout his career, but his inability to stay on the field and the resources used to draft him will have him labeled as a bust for New Orleans.

2017 - Marshon Lattimore

The Saints had one of the most legendary NFL drafts in 2017 and it all started with cornerback Marshon Lattimore in the first round. Lattimore has been to four pro bowls in his seven-year career and was named Defensive Rookie of the Year. The former Ohio State cornerback has been a game-changer for New Orleans and was the first piece in the defense's complete turnaround that has put them as one of the best and most consistent units in the league.

