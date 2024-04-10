Saints announce the Saints Legends Fan Cruise

The New Orleans Saints have announced that the official Saints Legends Fan Cruise will set sail from New Orleans in April 2025 on board the Norwegian Getaway for a 7-night Western Caribbean cruise.

In collaboration with Seaside Events, the Saints Legends Fan Cruise will sail from April 6th to 13th, 2025. Fans and Legends alike will embark upon the luxurious Norwegian Getaway, that will depart from New Orleans and then sail to Costa Maya, Mexico; Harvest Caye, Belize; Roatán (Bay Islands), Honduras; and Cozumel, Mexico. Throughout the duration of the 7-night odyssey, a myriad of Saints-themed activities will be curated to enrich the experience both onboard and during port calls. The first 50 cabins that are booked will also receive Suite or Club level seats at a 2024-25 Saints home game.

Some of the former Saints Legends scheduled to be in attendance on the cruise include Rickey Jackson, Michael Lewis, Scott Shanle, Joe Horn, Pat Swelling, Fred McAfee and more.

Planned activities include various experiences including a welcome-aboard and farewell parties, meet and greets, group dinners, friendly competitions, interactive panel discussions, autograph sessions, photo opportunities, a beach party and more.

New Orleans Saints Owner Gayle Benson said, “We are thrilled to join forces with Seaside Events for this exciting venture, offering Saints fans an exclusive opportunity to interact with our Legends in a vibrant and exclusive atmosphere, fostering memories that will endure for a lifetime.”

For more information or to reserve your spot, please visit Saints Legends Fan Cruise 2025