NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Guyton

One of the biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft for the New Orleans Saints comes at the offensive tackle position. While it’s likely the the Saints will stay put at no. 14 in the first round to take offensive tackle, there is a really intriguing target for the team if they do decide to move back to acquire more draft capital.

That player is Oklahoma offensive tackle Tyler Guyton.

Guyton started his collegiate career at TCU in 2020 where he spent his first two years mostly as a back up. His biggest highlight during his time came in a game against Iowa State where he caught a 6-yard touchdown pass in the teams season finale.

In January of 2022, Guyton chose to take his talents elsewhere when he decided to transfer to the University of Oklahoma. In Guyton’s first season as a Sooner, he started five games at offensive tackle playing on both sides of the line. In his 400 total snaps played, Guyton only allowed two sacks on the year to go along with no quarterback hits. In his second season, Guyton added to his stellar play starting in nine games at right tackle and allowing no sacks the entire year. His efforts awarded him All-Big 12 honorable mention in 2023.

Shortly after the 2023 season, Guyton declared for the 2024 NFL Draft where he is widely viewed as a future first-round selection.

Guyton was able to raise his draft this winter with an excellent pre-draft process. His performance as a stalwart at the Senior Bowl along with a top tier performance at the NFL Combine, helped solidify NFL scouts and general managers view of the player.

Standing at 6-foot-8, 322 pounds, Guyton is a mountain of a man. Despite his stature though, Guyton possesses incredible athleticism and footwork to be able to mirror defensive lineman before the point of attack. Guyton has also showed the ability to play on either side of the line which makes him even more intriguing to an NFL team.

A team like the Saints, who have needs at both tackle positions.

Guyton isn’t likely to be a top 15 pick which puts him a little outside of the Saints range as they are scheduled to pick at no. 14. But if the team decides that they would like to recoup a couple of mid-round selections in a trade down scenario, Guyton would be a fantastic option for this team.